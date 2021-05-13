The Webster Groves Police Department is seeking information regarding a suspicious incident.
On Wednesday, May 12, at approximately 11 a.m., two high school students reported being approached by a suspicious subject near the intersection of E. Lockwood Ave. and Joy Ave.
They reported that an unknown male driving a gold four door sedan of unknown make and model, with dry cleaning hanging in the back seat, approached them and asked for directions. The subject drove away when they were unable to provide him directions, but turned around in a parking lot within sight and returned to their location.
The subject re-approached them in the vehicle and asked, "Do you want to come play (or possibly have fun) with me?" The students became nervous and immediately returned to the Webster Groves High School campus and reported the incident to staff.
The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on E. Lockwood Ave. The subject driving the vehicle was described as a white male, age 60-70, with black or gray hair and a full beard.
Although this is not criminal incident, it is suspicious in nature and remains under investigation. At no time did the driver exit the vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Webster Groves Police Department at 314-645-3000.