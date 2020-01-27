As part of kickoff festivities for the yearly Loop Ice Carnival, University City officials unveiled a new mural in the city-owned garage in the Loop on Jan. 18.
The 12-by-8-foot mural is located near the entrance of the garage at 6321 Delmar. The mural was painted by 21 students in partnership with with St. Louis ArtWorks.
The $47,800 project was funded in part by $11,000 from U City’s Economic Development Retail Sales Tax.
“The Economic Development Retail Sales Tax Board has been around for approximately 40 years,” said University City Mayor Terry Crow. “I am always glad when the city can merge economic development and the arts and do it in the center of our community. And it is the artists who are the stars of this project.”
Student artists were from throughout the St. Louis area, including several from University City.
“I like how the overall piece turned out. It meshes all the parts of U. City like the lion, the music and the Loop,” said Larry Cox, a sophomore at St. Louis Community College - Forest Park.
MICDS sophomore and city resident Coumba Diallo agreed with Cox.
“I love the way it came out,” Diallo said. “It shows the city’s history and city hall.”
Priscilla Block, executive director of St. Louis ArtWorks, also spoke, reminiscing of how she would hang out in the Loop as a kid, and how she hopes future generations willl continue to do so.
St. Louis ArtWorks was founded in 1995 as a collaboration between several regional groups, to use art as a method to teach life skills to under resourced youth ages 14-19.