The residents of Sunset Hills breathed a collective sigh of relief when the board and mayor responded to resident pressure and reversed part of the flawed zoning proposal to reduce lot sizes in Sunset Hills — a community whose primary assets are large lots and estate style homes. What irony! If only they had asked residents two years ago what they wanted instead of a Chicago consultant they paid $125,000, much resident stress could have been avoided.
But don’t take down the signs yet. In fact, email contactsunsethillsresidents@gmail.com for more because the Chicago consultant has completely rewritten the zoning code, 138 pages, and it still has significant problems.
For starters, multi-family homes are still permitted in all residential zoning districts which unnecessarily puts homeowners forever on the defensive. No other municipality allows this. Such developments should be limited to transitional areas as stated in the city’s comprehensive plan.
Next, the protest provision, which is the resident’s last line of defense to stop unwanted developments, was stripped from the code representing a ceding of residents’ rights to the city.
Finally, there is the troublesome Section 8 which allows an alternative approval process for developments (think cluster homes) which do not conform to the underlying established zoning.
Concerned? Write your elected officials and attend the resident-run townhall Wednesday Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. at the community center where zoning and other issues such as medical marijuana will be discussed. Please also join our private resident Facebook group “Sunset Hills Neighbors” to connect with residents on this issue and more.
Sunset Hills