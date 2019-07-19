Most Americans of a certain age recall sitting for hours in front of a mostly-static TV screen on Sunday evening, July 20, 1969. A few hours earlier, two U.S. astronauts had made the first-ever human landing on the surface of the moon.
At around 9:30 p.m. Central Daylight Time, there was new activity on the blurry screen. The astronauts had opened the hatch. Neil Armstrong was going down the ladder. At 9:39 p.m., his boot was the first to make an imprint on the dusty white lunar surface.
“One small step for man,” he reportedly said. “One giant leap for mankind.”
If we were to translate into language more acceptable in this millennium, we might now edit his words to read, “One small human step; one giant leap for humankind.”
I ate popcorn and watched that Sunday evening from a small TV above the dining room table in the trailer-house my boss and his wife lived in and where they fed their nomadic crew of teen aged combine operators and truck drivers. We were in Murdo, South Dakota, the sixth of seven locations in which we would harvest wheat that summer.
I remember gazing up at the waxing crescent of moon later that night before retiring to my bunk in the converted blue school bus that trekked with us from the Texas Panhandle to the Dakota Great Plains. I recall imagining I could see 238,900 miles above me, two small figures gallivanting across that bright and dusty satellite.
The moon missions ended just a few years later. Attention turned to the construction of the space shuttles and an international space station.
It amazes me that there are conspiracy theorists who continue to spread their own fake news that this event never happened, that it was a Disney fabrication designed to fool the Russians into believing the U.S. had won the space race. Some of these same skeptics of reality will insist that millions of Jews and others were not murdered during the Holocaust and that the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedies at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon were staged events.
Earlier this week, I heard NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine interviewed on the radio. He said plans were underway for new moon missions beginning in 2024. He said those missions would test equipment and technology to be used for a human mission to Mars in the 2030s.
We need big goals to help us move beyond the stalemate of this new century’s stuck politics. Maybe the byproducts of such a mission will help us find ways to reduce the rapidity of climate change and ways to better manage this planet’s burgeoning population and dwindling resources.
We need a vision beyond. We need to rise above the rapidly spreading cancer of conspiracy theories. We need to see beyond, to truly create small steps that can lead to giant leaps for humankind.