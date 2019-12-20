Sappington Cemetery

Charlotte Boesch of Girl Scout Troop 1324 places a Christmas wreath on a gravestone at Sappington Cemetery. The troop was one of several groups to participate in the “Wreaths Across America” event held each year on Dec. 14.

On Saturday morning, Dec. 14, members of Girl Scout Troop 1324 braved freezing temperatures to place Christmas wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Sappington Cemetery on Watson Road in Crestwood.

Fourteen veterans are buried at Sappington Cemetery, spanning the Revolutionary War through World War I.

Saturday’s event was held in conjunction with “Wreaths Across America,” an organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

This is the first year Sappington Cemetery was chosen to take part in the “Wreaths Across America” program.

Wreaths Placed At Sappington Cemetery

