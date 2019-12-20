Wreaths Placed At Sappington Cemetery

Charlotte Boesch of Girl Scout Troop 1324 places a Christmas wreath on a gravestone at Sappington Cemetery. The troop was one of several groups to participate in the “Wreaths Across America” event held each year on Dec. 14.
On Saturday morning, Dec. 14, members of Girl Scout Troop 1324 braved freezing temperatures to place Christmas wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Sappington Cemetery on Watson Road in Crestwood.
Fourteen veterans are buried at Sappington Cemetery, spanning the Revolutionary War through World War I.
Saturday’s event was held in conjunction with “Wreaths Across America,” an organization that coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
This is the first year Sappington Cemetery was chosen to take part in the “Wreaths Across America” program.
(Left to right) Ali Garner, Sadie Vujevic and historian Mary Hazelton place wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Sappington Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, which was held in conjunction with the larger, national "Wreaths Across America" event./photo by Max Bouvatte
Historians Ruth Carrington and Mary Hazelton instructed Girl Scout Troop 1324 on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sappington Cemetery on the significance of the many historical gravestones at the site. The Girl Scouts were participating in the annual "Wreaths Across America" event, which honors late veterans across the country by placing holiday wreaths on gravestones. Girl Scouts pictured (from left to right) are: Grace Maier (Santa hat), Addy Rask and Charlotte Boesch, accompanied by troop leader Jamie Vujevic./photo by Max Bouvatte
(Left to right) Ali Garner, Sadie Vujevic and historian Mary Hazelton place wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Sappington Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 14, which was held in conjunction with the larger, national "Wreaths Across America" event./photo by Max Bouvatte
Historians Ruth Carrington and Mary Hazelton instructed Girl Scout Troop 1324 on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sappington Cemetery on the significance of the many historical gravestones at the site. The Girl Scouts were participating in the annual "Wreaths Across America" event, which honors late veterans across the country by placing holiday wreaths on gravestones. Girl Scouts pictured (from left to right) are: Grace Maier (Santa hat), Addy Rask and Charlotte Boesch, accompanied by troop leader Jamie Vujevic./photo by Max Bouvatte