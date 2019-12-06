Jeanne Dodd of Fenton is the winner of the “Experience South County” readers’ contest published Nov. 1 in the South County Times. She chose a $100 gift certificate to Tucker’s Place as her prize.
To win the Experience South County contest, readers had to correctly match a list of 12 South County businesses to corresponding photos.
All correct entries were then entered into a drawing. The contest generated 351 entries from 17 ZIP Codes.
Other South County businesses participating in the contest were Affton Auto Service, Best Home Furnishings, Concord Grill, Feed My People, Helen’s Clock Company, Kenrick’s Meat & Catering, Norrenberns Lumber & Hardware, Nottelmann Music, Pasta House Company, Royale Orleans and Wolf’s Flower Shop.
The next Experience South County contest is scheduled for March 20.