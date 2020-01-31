Community fishing and other new accessibility uses are in the works for Whitecliff Park Quarry, Crestwood’s largest city park at 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane.
At the Jan. 28 aldermen meeting, Crestwood board members approved the conceptual vision for the park’s varied improvements — a goal centered on keeping the surroundings natural-looking with additional uses melding in.
Deemed the “Quarry Enhancement Project,” new amenities will be added to the park through a 50/50 match program through The Land Water Conservation Fund Grant program of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Jim Gillam, Crestwood public works director, said the LWCF grant program will provide $125,000, and Crestwood’s budget will cover the other $125,000. However, the current estimate for the first-phase costs is $265,137, which encompasses structural items, such as signage, trails and a new boardwalk. He said bids still will have to be issued for the work, along with making budget adjustments.
Gillam said Crestwood Park Board members reviewed and recommended the preliminary plan on Jan. 21.
Lori Everett, project manager at Bond Architects, Inc., told board members there had been outstanding feedback from 471 respondents to an online survey about the proposed improvements. Bond Architects’ team members were engaged on May 28, 2019, to spearhead the project.
“Cities usually get 80 responses to 250 on the high end. There is incredible interest in this park, and it was very helpful feedback,” said Everett.
Scot Talbert, landscape architect with Planning Design Studio, LLC, said his company is currently structuring efforts around a handful of first items: the boardwalk for fishing and viewing; area lighting for security along trails and parking lot; natural trails; historical signage and educational surroundings; and ADA compliance.
Gillam said other future improvements to the park may include an educational pavilion with electric and bathroom, a camping area, a bridge over Mulberry Creek at Sheryl Ann Drive, a trailhead at Sheryl Ann Drive approaching Mulberry Creek bridge, and a bridge over an adjacent, unnamed creek.
The quarry was set aside in 1971 by Crestwood’s aldermen to be preserved with an adjacent 8-acre park. The wooded area of the park includes walking trails that lead around the quarry and to various parts of the 85-acre park.
This new quarry project is part of the 1999 Whitecliff Park Master Plan.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said that due to the importance of and excitement for this project, he would recommend that trails in the park remain as level as possible and that the major path to the future pavilion be asphalted for ease of those in wheelchairs or families with young children in strollers.
Board members asked where engineers would draw electrical power on the property. Alderwoman Mary Stadter reminded them that there used to be a park ranger residence on the park’s site, so there could be useful infrastructure in place.
Alderman Scott Shipley asked Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht if the city’s firefighters had any concerns about the park’s proposed additions.
“We’re getting prepared for the situation of public access to the pond. In fact, 18 of our crew are now certified in water rescue and we’re also training in ice rescue,” said Hecht.
Other considerations and questions about the park’s changes had to do with precautions against flooding, finishes on materials that would be most durable and what composite surface should be used for the boardwalk when pondering future maintenance.
LWCF grant-related requirements dictates the first phases of the improvement project be completed by September 2021.