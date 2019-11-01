Area residents have a lot to keep tabs on when it comes to changes in how they might be governed in the future. Three different entities could have a major impact on local government.
•A voter-approved St. Louis County Charter Commission is at work with a mission to make county government more effective and efficient.
•A Board of Freeholders will soon assemble to explore ideas such as having the City of St. Louis enter into St. Louis County.
•A Rally Gateway STL group has formed to address the needs of the entire region, which has more than twice the population of a merged city and county.
All of this is happening in the wake of the demise of Better Together earlier this year. Better Together was rolled out by its members in February. The premise of Better Together was that the region – the city and the county – are a patchwork of many government bodies that are costly and fragmented.
According to the Better Together group, the immediate St. Louis area is too unwieldy with its more than 85 cities, 57 police departments, 43 fire districts, 81 municipal courts and 52,000 pages of ordinances governing a total of 1.3 million citizens.
Better Together argued a merger of city and county would catapult St. Louis into a top tier city in America and put it far down the list in crime statistics for urban areas. However, before Better Together could get its proposal on a statewide ballot, the group imploded. Critics said its city and county merger plan didn’t belong on a statewide ballot.
The proposal hit a wall when St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger was indicted on federal corruption charges, resigned his office, and subsequently received a sentence to prison. He had figured prominently in the Better Together plan and was to serve as mayor of the “metro city” that was proposed.
Charter Commission
Members of the St. Louis County Charter Commission are exploring a number of changes in government, some of them inspired by the “pay-to-play” scandal of former County Executive Steve Stenger, now in prison.
One item on the agenda is to give the power to remove the county executive to the county council. As of now, citizens have to vote to remove a county head for malfeasance, which some consider to be a long and difficult process when more immediate action may be needed.
Another proposal is to get rid of the position of executive altogether, or at least rein in the powers of that office. Instead, the county council members would hire a manager to run day-to-day operations of the county government.
A local advocate for having the county council hire a professional manager is Kris Simpson, city administrator for Crestwood and a member of the International City/County Management Association.
According to Simpson, many of the most efficient counties and cities nationwide have adopted the professionally managed form of government.
More than 73 percent of cities, towns and counties across America, with populations over 2,500, now have professional administrators. Whatever changes are proposed in the county government, the Charter Commission plan would have to be approved by voters.
Board of Freeholders
The Board of Freeholders has one year to come up with a plan to alter the city and county governmental structure. This could include the city re-entering the county as a municipality, among many other options.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has named nine appointments to the Board of Freeholders. Nine board members have been selected by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Gov. Mike Parson has selected one board member as allotted for the state.
The St. Louis County Municipal League began to advocate for a Board of Freeholders in January. That’s when the Better Together was proposing a merger plan that included a November 2020 statewide vote to approve a constitutional amendment creating a new “metro city.”
Municipal League Executive Director Pat Kelly said if the board of freeholders comes up with a plan, it will most likely be submitted to voters in an election in the second half of 2021.
“Better Together did not have an appropriate democratic plan because it would have been submitted to all the state’s voters for approval,” said Kelly. “All along we have believed that whatever plan there is for the city and the county, it should be submitted to city and county voters.”
St. Louis City and St. Louis County split up in 1876, a move that has been called the “Great Divorce.” All previous proposals to reunite them, including those formulated by past boards of freeholders, have failed.
Rally Gateway STL
Rally Gateway STL has a mission to address needs of the entire St. Louis region, which has more than twice the population of a merged city and county. One of the organizers behind this new group is former University City Mayor Shelley Welsch.
According to Welsch, the volunteer group plans to study and to make recommendations for the 15-county metropolitan statistical area of the St. Louis region. The Rally organization will gather input from people across all walks of life, from both rural and urban counties in the St. Louis region, and across socio-economic levels.
“Our goal would be to complete our work within about 14 months, we hope by the end of 2020,” Welsch said.
She said the group plans to discuss and analyze how effectively the current regional organizations are working on issues such as education, economic development, equitable health care and accessible transportation.