The internet, twitter, television, newspapers, magazines, et al. are replete with news stories concerning the coming impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. As Trump and his Republican lackies squirm and spew a plethora of concocted Democrat conspiracy and coup theories, credible information being leaked to the public continues to expose Trump’s many impeachable offenses and the assistance therewith of his Republican enablers.
When, as Trump trashes American democracy, political norms and tramples the Constitution, will Republican politicians declare that enough is enough? With their continuing denial of the obvious, Republican leaders and elected officials propel America into chaos and the ranks of Third-world countries. When will enough be enough?
