Not too long after the fall of the Berlin Wall, I had the good fortune to have a bite to eat and interview William H. Webster. He is the only American to have headed both the FBI and the CIA in his law enforcement career.
Webster was in town for his 50th Webster Groves High School reunion in 1991. We sat at Cartier’s Restaurant in Kirkwood, and besides the two of us, the table was abuzz with his security people holding communications devices with wires dangling from their ear pieces.
We had some small talk about his growing up here, a place “with strong schools and many churches ... a place where there’s been an emphasis on good values,” Webster recalled.
However, we also talked about his job and the many concerns of the CIA. He noted chaos in Iraq, revolutions in Africa, and dangers posed to America by resentful Russian autocrats, as the Eastern Bloc and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics were unraveling.
Fast forward three decades, and this dyed-in-the-wool Republican is still concerned about Russian subterfuge. Russians may not wave the red flag now with its hammer and sickle, but Russia is still headed by past KGB operatives. They still recall a former “fearless leader” telling America: “We will bury you.”
And William Webster is still worried about Russian espionage and even more by the success of their operatives in undermining the integrity of our U.S. leadership. Last week, Webster wrote a piece in The New York Times blasting Russian sympathizers in the Oval Office and in the Attorney General’s office.
“Calling FBI professionals “scum,” as the president did, is a slur against people who risk their lives to keep us safe,” declared Webster. “Mr. Barr’s charges of bias within the FBI, made without providing any evidence and in direct dispute of the findings of the nonpartisan inspector general, risk inflicting enduring damage on this critically important institution.”
Webster also expressed alarm that the Administration is telling us that a federal report is “bogus.” It shows the FBI investigation of Russian interference in our elections was justified.
“There were more than 100 contacts between members of the Trump campaign and Russian agents during the 2016 campaign, and Russian efforts to undermine our democracy continue to this day,” Webster declared. “I’m glad the FBI took the threat seriously.”
In the past, I know local Republicans welcomed Director Webster back to St. Louis and Webster Groves. Have things changed? Is Webster now part of a Deep State? Is he wrong when he says presidents should not attack the FBI as scum? Are Russian intelligence agencies more reliable than our own, as Trump insists?
Such questions aren’t posed as veiled criticism or rhetorically. They require answers. It’s important to know what the Grand Old Party stands for now.