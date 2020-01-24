Only one Fenton Board of Aldermen ward currently has two candidates for the April 7 municipal general election, based on those who filed by the Jan. 21 deadline.
Certified write-in candidates could still prompt races if they file by Jan. 28.
Fenton’s Ward 1 has two candidates: Warren Wisbrock and Kevin Yarbrough.
Wisbrock currently serves as a city planning and zoning commissioner. He has been a Fenton resident for 45 years. He previously served on Fenton’s tax increment financing commission. He is the father of Fenton current alderman Brian Wisbrock.
Yarbrough, a technology and telecommunications industry professional, was a former Fenton alderman for multiple years. He was arrested in 2007 after an argument with a neighbor who called police about the issue. Yarbrough was convicted in municipal court of peace disturbance, but appealed that conviction, saying the incident was “overblown.”
Fenton board members in August 2008 voted to censure Yarbrough for his alleged actions and abusive language toward both the neighbor and the police officer who responded to the scene.
During the April 2009 general election, Yarbrough ran against the incumbent mayor Dennis Hancock.
During the 2013 general election, current board member Andrew Sobey Jr. defeated Yarbrough and Carol Brennan to claim the Ward 1 aldermanic seat.
The only candidates to date for the other elected ward roles are: incumbent Joe Maurath, Ward 2; incumbent Robin Huels, Ward 3; and Tom Heard, Ward 4. Heard currently serves as vice-chair on the city’s planning and zoning commission.
Aldermen Richard Patton and Paul Seemayer board terms are up this April, but neither filed for re-election.