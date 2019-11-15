Lindbergh Schools parents have complained since the start of the current school year about a shortage of experienced school bus drivers — a situation that has left kids stranded at their homes, led parents to form carpools and even forced students to provide route directions to hapless rookie drivers.
Matt Swanson, whose son attends fourth grade at Sappington Elementary School, said for most of the current school year his son has been riding on buses driven by a succession of new hires unfamiliar with their jobs.
“They don’t know the route,” Swanson said. “And you’ll see countless times a bus driver who’ll have a printed-out sheet for the bus route, and is paying more attention to the paper than they should be to safely getting the students where they need to be.”
On other occasions, Swanson said, a rookie driver would cruise by his house without seeing his son, failing to stop. What’s more, on some mornings one bus driver would pick up his boy, Swanson said, “Then in the afternoon it’s a completely different driver.”
Swanson said he’s made phone calls to complain to First Student, the Cincinnati-based company that holds the contract to provide transportation services to nearly 3,000 district students, but after a few seconds on the phone he would experience a hang-up.
“They seem like they really don’t care,” said Swanson, who noted that last week his son’s much-beloved regular bus driver had returned from an extended absence.
Lindbergh Schools’ bus driver shortage — which mirrors a nationwide driver shortage blamed on low unemployment, relatively low wages and tough hours and work conditions — has reached the point that, until a few weeks ago, the Lindbergh Schools website featured an information box stating that:
“A statewide bus driver shortage is impacting Lindbergh Schools transportation provider, First Student, causing buses to be delayed, routes to be combined, or single buses to complete multiple routes.”
To mitigate the situation, the school district in October hosted a job fair to assist First Student in recruiting new drivers.
The bus driver shortage has also led Lindbergh to take the unprecedented step of asking the parents of students who don’t normally ride the bus to sign waiver forms, said Beth Johnston, the district spokesperson.
“So that we don’t have to route those families on bus routes,” Johnston said. “Because previously we’ve been routing all of our families on these routes whether or not they ride the bus. And we really felt like this is where we could be more efficient. So we were able to take those kids off the route and run more efficiently.”
First Student pays the school bus drivers who transport Lindbergh students between $15.25 and $21.50 per hour, depending on experience, according to Johnston.
By Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 12, however, Johnston announced that First Student was fully staffed with drivers. First student runs 39 buses over 55 routes, according to district information.
Lindbergh Schools is far from alone among St. Louis County school districts facing a shortage of bus drivers.
The Rockwood School District announced two months ago that it was offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new, qualified school bus drivers. The district at the time reported it needed to add at least 12 more drivers to its team of 182 to transport 13,000 student riders.
Meanwhile, the Parkway School District has contended with a shortage of school bus drivers going back more than a year. As a result, the district has announced plans to offer training to driver applicants with no experience driving school buses.
In contrast, the Affton School District runs its own fleet of buses and hires its drivers directly. The starting salary for Affton bus drivers is $14.76 per hour, while they qualify for benefits including health insurance, according to district spokesperson Erica Chandler.
“Like the majority of other school districts, we are always looking to increase our number of bus drivers,” Chandler wrote in a statement. “However, unlike Lindbergh and a few other districts in the area, Affton is not at the point of a crucial shortage.”
First Student did not respond to calls seeking comment.
Johnston, the Lindbergh spokesperson, passed along a series of talking points from First Service about the causes behind the driver shortage.
The talking points noted that about 90 percent of school districts nationwide reported facing some form of driver shortage for the 2019-2020 school year. In addition, a direct correlation exists between the national unemployment rate and the ability of school bus companies to recruit drivers, according to a written statement from First Service spokesman Jay Brock.
“The lower the rate the more difficult it is to recruit,” wrote Brock, who noted that St. Louis in recent months had an unemployment rate hovering at 3.3 percent, which compares to the national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent — a nearly 30-year low.
Whatever the reason for bus driver shortages, Lindbergh parent Matt Swanson remains concerned by its impact on his family.
Swanson praised Lindbergh’s educational offerings to its students.
“But when it comes to transportation, it’s like, ‘Well, we’ll see what we can do,’ and then it just kind of goes nowhere from there.”