Final voting on the long list of proposed updates to Crestwood’s sign codes was postponed until the board’s meeting on Jan. 14 due to revisiting potential restrictions that would be placed on businesses and churches.
The changes were a result of a lengthy, nearly two-year review of the sign codes and future intentions related to city planning. At a Dec. 10 board meeting, aldermen readdressed sign clarifications such as residential subdivision pole signs and the brightness of future neon signs.
Alderman Greg Hall said he’s looked and found many attractive residential pole signs.
“I don’t see a reason to prohibit them, and I couldn’t find a basis for not using them,” he said.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said he agreed that a “blanketed prohibition of residential pole signs was a bridge too far.” However, he suggested constructing firm design standards for such signs and amending the ordinance with that addition.
The board also had long discussions about menu boards and drive-through signage.
“To me, they seem unobtrusive,” Mabie said. “Gas stations have small video screens on gas pumps, which are arguably banned with the new codes. These could be considered as an ancillary use. I think we should bring new language back to the board.”
Mabie said current sign codes do not allow restaurants to put out sandwich boards.
“I think we could clean up that code so it matches with the intent and spirit that sandwich boards will be temporarily allowed outside restaurants,” he added.
Some aldermen offered concerns about sign changes that would affect local churches whose leaders desire larger electronic reader signs, but whose buildings are located in residential zones. One recommendation was to have a code that indicates churches must lower the brightness levels of such signs and cap the hours of operation after darkness, ending at 10 p.m. Those elements would be conditions for permits to have such signs.
The last major discussion was about sign changes that would render several of the city’s prominent businesses as nonconforming due to the existing number of storefront signs and/or oversize or design of each one. Examples include the signs of Schnucks, Sam’s Club or Starbucks with front-facing wall signs for pharmacies, fresh foods entrances or drive-thru’s.
The proposed code says wall signs can be up to 20 percent of the space, but cannot not exceed 250 square feet. Mabie said he believes the sign codes should allow for additional signs when the total square footage of buildings is more than a certain size.