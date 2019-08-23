The historic town of Washington is in the “Heart of Wine Country,” about an hour from St. Louis down Interstate 44. The German river town offers the perfect get-a-way for a fun day trip.
Founded in 1833, Washington’s rich history can be linked to Daniel Boone and Lewis and Clark. Also, John B. Busch, an older brother to the famous Adolphus Busch, established a brewery in Washington and bottled the first Busch Beer in 1854.
Many of Washington’s historic structures remain today and make exploration of the downtown historic district, next to the Missouri River, a visual treat. An Amtrak stop is within a few minutes walking distance from a variety of unique shops, antiques, restaurants and bars and live music events.
See the sites, experience the history and enjoy the thriving town of Washington with one of the many events scheduled throughout the year.
Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts
Sept. 27-29
Guests will be able to purchase unique fine arts and crafts along Main and Elm streets. Live music and food court will be offered. Hours are Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Missouri Meerschaum 150th
Anniversary Celebration - Oct. 11-12
The Missouri Meerschaum Company is celebrating 150 years of Corn Cob Pipe production. Visitors can tour the manufacturing process on both Friday and Saturday. The free tours are open to ages 10 and older, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at 21 Cedar Street in Washington. Enjoy live music, vendors and more. The facility was built in 1883 and is not handicap accessible.
Holiday House Tour - Dec. 8
The Christmas Tour of Historic Houses and Public Spaces in Washington will be held Dec. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m.
For more info or upcoming events, visit www.downtownwashmo.org.