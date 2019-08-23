Located 25 miles south of St. Louis, the historic river town of Kimmswick is a favorite day trip destination. Known for its notable festivals, restaurants and more than 20 unique shops.
The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery is a popular Kimmswick dining experience. The Kimmswick staple is celebrating its 34th anniversary this year. The Blue Owl has been featured on The Food Network, Paula Deen’s TV show and in national magazines.
The bakery and dining menus are full of homemade edible treats. Visitors can indulge in comfort foods, such as fried chicken, quiche, meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, roast beef and more. The bakery menu at The Blue Owl is a visual extravaganza offering something for all tastes.
The famous Levee High Apple Pie is a favorite and often featured in magazines and TV shows. The Blue Owl’s baked goods are now available to be ordered through its website.
For more about The Blue Owl Restaurant & Bakery, visit www.theblueowl.com. For Kimmswick upcoming events, visit www.gokimmswick.com.