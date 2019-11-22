There have been a lot of violent tragedies around the nation these past few years. Many different people blame many different things. One such thing being blamed are video games. I am what one might call a gamer, and so I know a lot about these video games. I am writing to dispel the blame that video games receive, not redirect it to another scapegoat.
In my time playing video games I’ve found that none of them preach violence, nor do they glorify with their storylines. Mass Effect and Witcher 3 are inherently violent games. Yet they all display the horrible effects that war has on people; good people. When I play these games I don’t feel as if I am being told to be violent. Rather, I am being told I am lucky that I do not need to be violent.
If video games were a cause of violence, then surely we would see that correlation in other countries, but we don’t see that correlation. Korea has no issues with mass shootings, nor does Japan or China. In fact, video games are almost just as prevalent in Japan and Korea as they are here in the U.S. This problem of violence is only present in the U.S., and it clearly isn’t video games that are causing it. I cannot say what it is; I can only say that it isn’t video games.
Finally, video games can make players aggressive. However, it was found in a University of Missouri study that these levels of aggression return to normal after a short time. I believe it is prudent that we address an actual problem, and that our politicians face that problem rather than creating a scapegoat.
Maplewood