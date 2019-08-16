My maternal grandmother was a diminutive, 5-foot-2 dynamo we called Nanny, who constantly moved and secretly smoked. She loved her extended family and never went anywhere without a Kodak Instamatic and flashcubes.
Nothing escaped Nanny’s purse-sized lens, not a holiday, graduation, or wedding. At every turn, Nanny could be found snapping away, stopping only to change flashcubes or the film cartridge.
She’d show up 30 minutes early for First Communions and family parties, allowing herself plenty of time for front-yard portraits of her grandchildren squinting into the sun. She had no inhibitions about inching up to the front of an auditorium for the perfect shot. She kept her family close and her camera closer, documenting moments we might have never remembered and clothing we’d like to forget.
Nanny was savvy enough to go with the flow of advancing camera technology, advancing to the Pocket Instamatic, then to the Disc Camera, and even disposable cameras before she died in 1991. In my basement now are hundreds of family snapshots waiting to be organized and digitized.
I thought about her on the recent extended family vacation, every time I reached for my smartphone to take a picture of her great-great-grandchildren. What she could have accomplished with today’s digital world. Next time I see her, family photography might well be the first conversation in Nanny’s heaven.
“Nanny, you won’t believe the pictures I took with this thing called the iPhone. Hundreds of shots in one day on one vacation!”
“You took pictures with a phone? How long were the cords?”
“You didn’t need a cord, except to charge it.”
“Charge it? Your grandfather and I never charged a thing. We paid cash or we didn’t buy it. And how could you talk and take pictures at the same time?”
“Well you didn’t really need to call anyone because we mostly typed each other messages called texts. Or you could send a selfie.”
“Selfie?”
“A picture of yourself.”
“You would take pictures of yourself?”
“Well, sometimes the lighting was just right. Besides, you could take as many pictures as you wanted of the kids, or the sunrise, or your dinner, then delete all the bad ones.”
“You took pictures of food?”
“It was a kind of a thing for something called Instagram. I may have taken a few, but mostly I stuck to the big events — and the kids. Thousands of them, all stored in the cloud. Can’t wait to show you how we all turned out.”
“Oh, I’ve already seen them. Where do you think the cloud is, anyway? The kids are darling. Your food pics … eh.”
“And the selfies?’
“Haven’t seen any up here. I hear the cloud extends all the way to hell.”