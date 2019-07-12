For South County’s Patty Renschen, Uncle Lou was that gentleman relative she’d see at holidays growing up, the one who dressed well and had a bit of worldliness about him.
“You could tell he was connected,” Renschen said. “And that connection was baseball.”
Uncle Lou — her great-uncle and brother of her maternal grandmother — was Lou Maguolo, legendary baseball scout for the St. Louis Browns and New York Yankees. Maguolo is credited with signing more than 40 athletes who played Major League Baseball, including Elston Howard, Tony Kubek, Jim Bouton and a player well known in these parts, Whitey Herzog.
And Sunday, 42 years after his death in 1977, Maguolo’s scouting reports — about 250 of them comprising nearly 40 years of baseball history — were hand-delivered to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, by 44 of his descendants. Renschen was among them.
The website www.stlsportspage.com has a great story about Maguolo’s journey. But this is about a family’s journey, one that began July 5, when Renschen, one of 12 children of Katherine Boggiano McDonald, met local family members of the McDonald Clan in Caseyville, Illinois, and stepped on a chartered motorcoach. From there, a drive to Springfield, Illinois, to pick up most of the crew, followed by a 15-plus hour drive to Cooperstown, with a stop in Cleveland for more relatives and a side trip to Niagara Falls.
What’s it like traveling more than a thousand miles in a motorcoach with siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews? “Everything you’d expect,” Renschen said. “It was long at times, but it was great to catch up with family you don’t always see. We had fun.”
Renschen’s older brother, Jim McDonald, was instrumental in making the connection with Hall of Fame officials. He helped the time pass by organizing “Uncle Lou Trivia,” and a DVD collection of baseball-themed movies. They had matching baseball shirts blazoned with “Uncle Lou’s Dugout.” When they arrived in Cooperstown Sunday, they were welcomed with a reception and free rein to explore baseball history in the Hall of Fame museum.
It was unforgettable. “Looking at all those old pictures and exhibits, it just gave me an appreciation for all the people he knew,” Renschen said. “Baseball was so much a part of his life.”
Maguolo’s original reports will be housed permanently in the Hall of Fame. Eventually, they will be digitized and available online. That, Renschen said, is what touches her: The fact that 42 years after his death, so many people will know about Uncle Lou and his impact on the game.
“He had to be smiling, knowing his family traveled so far,” she said. “Three generations of his relatives spending time together on a weekend just for him.
“And baseball brought it all together.”