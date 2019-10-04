On Saturday, Oct. 5, Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the park. Individuals involved in the local preservation group, Save Grant’s White Haven, will participate in a roundtable discussion at 10 a.m. on the efforts to protect the historic home and work toward its inclusion in the National Park Service.
The following speakers will participate in the discussion:
• Jack Goldman, former State Representative and President, Save Grant’s White Haven
• Jeannine Cook: Vice President, Save Grant’s White Haven
• Esley Hamilton: former St. Louis County Historian
• Del Wenzlick: son of Bill Wenzlick, the last private owner of White Haven in the 1980s
On Oct. 2, 1989, President George H.W. Bush signed Public Law 101-106, which authorized the National Park Service to acquire White Haven, the St. Louis home of Ulysses and Julia Grant. Before this legislation was passed, a local preservation group called Save Grant’s White Haven worked tirelessly in the 1980s to protect the home and surrounding ten acres from developers. Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site exists today because of Save Grant’s White Haven’s efforts. .
This event is free, but reservations are required. To make your reservation, call 314-842-1867 ext. 230. Following the talk, at 11:30 a.m., a birthday celebration, open to the public without reservations, will be held. Cake and punch will be served.