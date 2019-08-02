What’s with the weather?
I once heard a sermon about a man who awakes at night feeling uncomfortably chilled. To get warm he needs to grasp a blanket at the foot of the bed. But he does nothing. Half awake, his mind turns from the effort to act, and he snuggles deeper into the sheets for warmth.
The severe spring flooding has meant loss of crops, buildings, equipment, livestock and human lives. Uninsured damages run $5 billion plus. Floodwaters carrying farmland fertilizer to the Gulf kill fish and cause fishermen to seek disaster relief along with farmers.
Comparable flooding occurred in 1993, but the frequency of severe flooding keeps increasing. Why?
Steadily rising global temperatures increase evaporation. More moisture in the air has resulted in storms with increases in heavy downpours and flooding.
We must adapt to heavier rainfalls and reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. The scientific community reached overwhelming consensus long ago that carbon dioxide and methane in the atmosphere trap solar radiation, warming the earth and increasing evaporation.
Switching to clean sources of energy will create many new jobs and a prosperous, healthier society, while increasing our global manufacturing competitiveness.
Whether it’s Town and Country ordinances discouraging residential solar, St. Louis County opting out of efficient building energy codes or Missouri voters rejecting carbon taxes and candidates that lead on this issue, our choices define who we are and whether we are still a nation of the brave or blanket snugglers shrinking from the challenge of the future.
Steve Reed, Co-chair
Missouri Progressive Action Group
Sunset Hills