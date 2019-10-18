Two brothers from Green Park were charged Tuesday in a road rage incident in which one of them shot a man in front of his four children.
Nicholas Marino, 27, and Joseph Marino, 23, of the 9800 block of Guehring Drive, were charged for their involvement in the incident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, in the 6000 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.
Nicholas Marino, who admitted to shooting 46-year-old Scott Thomas in the incident, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.
Thomas, who is a local barbecue guru with hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, was shot in the chest and side and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. His children – ages 3, 6, 9 and 11 – were with him at the time of the shooting, but were not injured.
The charges against the brothers say Joseph Marino was driving their red Mitsubishi GTS and Nicholas Marino was a passenger in the vehicle when the two got into a road rage incident with Thomas. After seeing Thomas pull over to take down their license plate number, they pulled over to confront him, according to police.
Both pointed a gun at Thomas, and Nicholas Marino got out of the car and fired at least three shots at him, according to the charges.
Almost immediately after the shooting, St. Louis County Police officers stopped the brothers’ vehicle on South Lindbergh Boulevard near Rusty Road for improperly using the shoulder to pass traffic. Two firearms were recovered.
Joseph Marino, who was driving the vehicle but did not fire at Thomas, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.