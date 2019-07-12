The Affton Community Volunteer Organization is sponsoring a three-day, two-night pre-Christmas weekend trip to Branson from Nov. 22 to 24.
The all-inclusive price is $499 and includes luxury coach transportation, two nights lodging at the Holiday Inn, two dinners and five shows.
The trip also includes shopping on Branson Landing and Dick’s 5 & 10.
Advance Reservations are required by July 30 with a $75 deposit. To register for the excursion, call Pam at 314-633-5959 or email pknox@afftonschools.net. Leave your name, contact and be sure to reference “Branson Trip.”