1. Steve Stenger's Swift & Sudden Downfall
St. Louis County turned a new page this year — Sam Page, that is — following the federal indictment and immediate resignation of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
On April 29, Stenger appeared in U.S. District Court and, through his lawyer, entered a not guilty plea to federal charges in a “pay-to-play” scheme. Earlier that same day, Stenger submitted a letter of resignation, writing that his stepping down “was in the best interest of our county and my family.”
The federal indictment alleged that from October 2014 through all of 2018 the county’s top elected official, along with other individuals and businesses, “schemed to defraud and deprive the citizens of St. Louis County of their right to his honest and faithful services.”
In May, Stenger pleaded guilty to three public corruption felonies. He was found guilty of soliciting campaign donations and, in exchange for monies received, offering “favorable official action.”
Stenger was sentenced to nearly four years in a South Dakota prison, though it is likely he will not serve the entirety of that sentence.
On April 29, the same day Stenger was indicted and resigned his position, Sam Page was sworn in as St. Louis County Executive during an emergency session of the St. Louis County Council.
2. Better Together's Best-Laid Plans
Efforts to end the 1876 divide between St. Louis city and county reemerged in 2019, driven by a group called Better Together.
The initiative aimed to merge the city and county through a statewide vote, a proposal that proved to be very unpopular among elected officials at every level throughout St. Louis County.
“The idea that there had to be a statewide vote is nonsense. And it was not just the statewide vote that has been a problem for Better Together. It is the whole top-down approach of telling people how it’s all going to be,” said James Brasfield, head of CitiesStrong.
In an effort to combat the Better Together initiative, The St. Louis County Municipal League launched a drive to collect 20,000 signatures in the city and county, toward the goal of establishing a 19-member Board of Freeholders. City and county residents — not the entire state — would then vote on whatever proposal the board may come up with.
In early May members of Better Together announced they would be “stepping back” to rethink efforts toward a city-county merger. The fact that one of the group’s biggest backers, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, had just days earlier pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges was not lost on local officials.
Though Better Together backed off, a regional Board of Freeholders continues to press on. Freeholders got off to an inauspicious start in November, however, when St. Louis aldermen failed to approve a slate of nine members recommended by Mayor Lyda Krewson.
3. Prop R For Safe & Secure Lindbergh Schools
The Lindbergh Schools Board of Education in January voted to place a no-tax-increase $105 million bond issue on the April 2 ballot, determining that the funding was needed to improve safety and security for all Lindbergh students.
On April 2 nearly 78% of school district voters cast ballots in support of the Prop R measure.
School officials say that Lindbergh High School, built in the 1950s, incorporates an “open campus” style that, by today’s standards, is no longer safe for students. There are 60 sets of exterior doors on campus buildings. Prop R will renovate and rebuild Lindbergh High School, creating a safer campus with a single, secure main entrance.
Secure main entrances will also be created by constructing entry vestibules at three elementary and two middle schools. Three maintenance and landscape shops will be removed from the Lindbergh High School campus.
On May 14, the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education approved the hire of Terrell Baker as the district’s first dedicated safety and security coordinator.
4. Fenton Mayor Leaves Scene, Loses Election
In January, Fenton Mayor Joshua Voyles was “cleared” by St. Louis County Police in a Dec. 16 incident in which he was suspected of leaving the scene of a vehicular accident.
Police said a Fenton resident reported that his parked truck had been struck in front of his home around 1 a.m. The resident followed a trail of leaking fluids to the home of the Fenton mayor. A police officer dispatched to the scene reported that he saw a tan Ford truck with heavy damage on the passenger side sitting in the driveway of the mayor’s home. It was leaking oil. The truck was registered to Mayor Voyles.
The officer stated that Voyles appeared to be intoxicated.
The mayor initially told police that he had been at a local watering hole, Hot Shots, and that a friend had driven him home. He told police that a man named “Jack” later drove his truck from Hot Shots to his residence.
Four days later, during a police interview, Voyles is reported to have admitted that he was, in fact, the driver of the truck at the time of the accident.
Voyles’ insurance company agreed to pay damages to his neighbor’s truck, and in turn the neighbor agreed not to press charges against the mayor.
Some residents and city officials called for the mayor’s resignation, but Voyles refused to do so. He ran for reelection in April and lost to Bob Brasses by a vote margin of more than two to one.
5. "How High's The Water, Mama?"
Floodwaters seem to regularly spill from river banks onto newspaper year-in-review pages — 2019 was no exception.
By late March rivers were on the rise, threatening to flood familiar locales in Fenton and Sunset Hills. Luckily, the Meramec River crested on March 28 about 2 feet below flood stage. Flood damage was minimal.
High waters were back in June after persistent waves of rain caused flooding, particularly along the Mississippi River. June flooding along the Mississippi River was exceeded only by the record stage recorded during the Great Flood of 1993. In St. Louis, flood waters climbed to the top of the stairs beneath the Gateway Arch.
In Affton, it was the River Des Peres that forced residents of an apartment complex to evacuate. Flooding caused extensive damage to the Lemay area. A Red Cross shelter was set up at the Kennedy Recreation Center is South County to accommodate those driven from their homes.
There were road closures in Fenton, but businesses in Olde Towne Fenton, though seriously threatened by the rising Meramec River, for the most part remained dry.
Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses said compared to floods in 2015 and 2017, this year’s flood caused substantially less damage.
6. Highway Construction Woes In 2019
Commuters forced to travel a regularly backed-up Interstate 44 through Shrewsbury got a break this summer when MoDOT wrapped up a double-bridge project that lasted the better part of two years.
Construction was completed on the westbound bridge over the BNSF railroad tracks in December of 2017. But throughout the course of the spring and summer of 2018, small cracks began developing in the new surface.
In November 2018, MoDOT halted construction on the eastbound lanes as a result of the problems with the westbound lanes. After a six month delay, work got underway on the eastbound lanes in the spring of 2019.
To the delight of frustrated commuters, all lanes of I-44, between Murdoch Avenue and the River Des Peres, reopened June 27
Meanwhile, down the road a bit, work continued in 2019 on replacement of the aging Watson Road ramp onto I-44, I-270 ramps and construction of a new bridge over the Meramec River.
Drivers experienced at least one lane closed around the clock, mostly on westbound I-44. Additionally, motorists had to maneuver around several weekend closures of I-44 as crews rebuilt or connected several of the ramps.
Work will progress through 2020, with demolition and new construction of a westbound bridge over the Meramec River, along with completion of ramp replacements.
7. Neighbors Protest St. Louis Bombers Rugby Complex
In March the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen granted a 25-year lease to the St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club for a facility at the old Sunset Hills Golf Course, a floodplain parcel that came to be owned by the city.
In subsequent public hearings to discuss uses for the remainder of the 100-acre property, angry neighbors were more interested in telling city officials what uses they didn’t want at Stephen J. Bander Park — specifically, a rugby complex.
Critics of the soccer facility claimed the city had entered into a “sweetheart” lease with the rugby club. They were concerned about field lighting imposing on residential neighborhoods, and claimed the rugby club would draw traffic to the area.
There was also criticism that the city had entered into a lease agreement with the rugby club without seeking public input into the matter. The issue became more contentious in July when, at a meeting of the Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Committee, citizens were denied any discussion of the lease agreement with the rugby club.
In September, after three hours of debate, aldermen approved the soccer park. One resident said that a citizens’ group called Friends of Bander Park has solicited legal counsel to identify potential violations of city law in the rugby club lease agreement.
8. Tower Tee In Affton Saved!
In March 2018, after 55 years of family operation, ownership announced that the popular Tower Tee on Heege Road would be closing for good, to be replaced by a new subdivision.
A lavish, farewell concert was held on the property in July 2018 to mark the end of Tower Tee’s long run. Tower Tee closed, and not even the most optimistic of its supporters expected it to rise from the ashes.
But rise, it did.
In May 2019, it was announced that Tower Tee had been saved by a pair of local businessmen — Steve Walkenbach and Mike Shamia, who had come up with an agreement to purchase the property from developers McBride Homes and J.H. Berra.
Shamia announced at the time that a modern, state-of-the-art facility would be constructed, to include batting cages, miniature golf and new amenities not seen at the old Tower Tee.
“We’re shooting for a fall opening in 2020,” Shamia said at the time. “The facility will still be called Tower Tee, and it will pay respect to Steve Lotz and his family, and what they created for more than 50 years.”
A spokesperson for St. Louis County Councilman Lisa Clancy said the community’s 45-week opposition to new housing at the location no doubt resonated with members of the St. Louis County Council.
9. McLaughlin Pleads Guilty In Wife Linda’s Murder
John McLaughlin, accused of killing his wife, Linda, and disposing of her body in a secluded area of Mark Twain National Forest, was to stand trial in May, after his first trial in September 2018 was delayed.
But the May trial, too, was delayed, and it wasn’t until June of 2019 that McLaughlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of his wife. His plea came more than four years after Linda McLaughlin went missing from her Sunset Hills home.
He was sentenced to 15 years, and was also sentenced to the four-year maximum on charges of tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse. McLaughlin, 61 at the time of his sentencing, will be eligible for parole at the age of 70, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Linda McLaughlin filed for divorce in December 2014, and alleged her husband had threatened her, according to court files. The couple, married for 35 years with two adult sons, were due in court for a divorce settlement conference just three days after Linda McLaughlin’s disappearance.
10. Progress Promised, Not Yet Delivered At Former Mall
Another year of little progress at the old Crestwood Plaza location warrants mention. In April, the Crestwood Board of Aldermen granted a six-month extension to developers of the old mall — its new name the Crestwood City Center.
The original development agreement, executed in April 2016, was set to expire. Walpert Properties took over the development from UrbanStreet Group, LLC, in the fall of 2018. Original efforts to develop the vacant property began in 2012 with Chicago-based Centrum Partners.
In October developers of the City Center announced they would be submitting new plans, plans that would triple the projected price from $100 million to $300 million.
A representative with Walpert said the goal was to break ground in 2020.
“This is not an easy development. Plans are bigger and better than previously envisioned,” said Walpert’s Kent Evans. “It’s the most difficult project we’ve ever worked on. But just because it’s difficult doesn’t mean it’s impossible.