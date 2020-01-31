Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses presented a proclamation at the Jan. 23 board of aldermen meeting to Fenton Garden Club members for their dedicated service to the community.
Brasses especially showcased the members’ sponsorship and care for flower beds at the city’s RiverChase Recreation Center. The club also maintains an herb garden at the Fenton Historical Society.
The proclamation states that “gardening bridges social, ethnic, cultural and economic boundaries and instills an appreciation for nature and a healthy respect for the environment.”
Founded in 1951, the club is affiliated with the Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. In 2019, the club was awarded Best Garden Club in the East Central District of Missouri.
The Fenton Garden Club meets once a month, except during January and July. Its members often plant more milkweeds to assist monarch butterflies. Club members also solicit nominations and award a Fenton resident the Garden of the Year.
The self-proclaimed “City of Parks” also got three new residents appointed
to the municipality’s park, beautification and recreation committee, whose members act as advisors to Fenton’s mayor and aldermen regarding the city’s eight parks and the RiverChase Recreation Center.
The committee’s three new members are Deb Rogers, Gary Johnson and Eric Robeck.
Rogers, who has lived in Fenton for 14 years, said she has a strong connection to the outdoors and she enjoys sharing that with her grandchildren.
Johnson has lived in Fenton for 19 years, and resides near the St. Louis George Winter Park. He owns a sports photo business, and enjoys coaching youth sports teams and working in his yard.
Robeck has lived in Fenton since 2010 and works for Peabody Energy. He wanted to be on the committee to help develop and protect Fenton’s parks. He said he’s developed a passion for native gardening and ecosystem preservation. He also built a backyard pollinator garden to attract pollinators and more diverse bird species. He lives next door to Westside Park.
Fenton encompasses more than 350 acres of parkland, and more than eight miles of bike/pedestrian trails.