I just wanted to share something as we enter the busy Holiday season. I was at Kohl’s waiting for my daughter by the dressings rooms when I spotted a little old lady frantically going through a large bundle of clothes.
As I got closer, I saw that it was clothes for little kids. She was neatly placing each one in a pile. I said hello to her and she asked me which one did I like? She then told me that every year she tries to buy something nice for her grandchildren who live in Pennsylvania.
She had tears in her eyes as she talked about each one, and she still wanted to know which one I liked. I sighed to myself as I thought of all the love and time she put into this.
She really wanted to get them what they would like, but clearly she had no idea. My daughter came out of the dressing room and was ready to go. I looked at her again and wished her luck. I saw a tear flow down her cheek.
I really wanted to stay and help her, but I had to go. She told me she thought she had it all figured out, but she was still just as puzzled and bewildered as before.
So before you toss your gift aside for the return pile, I hope you think of her. After all, she could have been your Grandmother. Merry Christmas!
Crestwood