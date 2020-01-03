One night, Fenton resident Tracy Rumpf received a call about a pregnant dog in labor lying in a ditch. By the time Rumpf found her, the puppies were all dead. She and a friend rushed the dog to the vet, but by the time they arrived it was too late.
That evening, Rumpf knew she had to do something to prevent the sad scenario from happening to other dogs. Soon after, she and friend Amy Yemm, who lives in Webster Groves, founded the Wet Nose Project. Their not-for-profit aims to save animals’ lives and give them a second chance at a wonderful life.
“After a few years of being a foster, rescuer and adopter, I was inspired to start a not-for-profit foundation which helps support animal rescues financially,” said Rumpf. “There are so many rescues here in St. Louis barely keeping their heads above water financially, trying to save so many animals.”
Though there exist many organizations with similar goals, such as the Humane Society of St. Louis and Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Rumpf said those efforts are not enough. Wet Nose fills a gap, doing smaller rescues in St. Louis County.
“We are two moms trying to make a difference in the lives of animals in need,” Rumpf said. “Given that Missouri is the puppy mill capital of the United States, and that every day, dogs and cats are being euthanized because of overcrowding, we knew we had to try and make an impact.”
Since June, Rumpf and Yemm have donated thousands of dollars in rescue support to help pay for surgeries, heartworm and parvo vaccinations, and other items for approximately 40 animals. The pair also works with high-kill shelters. Currently, there are 14 other women volunteers in the group, too.
“We’ve paid for surgeries for pets in low-income households that couldn’t afford vet care, rescued a mom and her 10 puppies who all had hookworm and were anemic, and helped pay for medical treatment for four two-week-old kittens who were dumped on the side of the road,” Rumpf said.
To raise additional funds, Dave Taylor Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Ellisville donated a Jeep Wrangler, which was raffled off on Jan. 2. Rumpf and Yemm also seek more members for “The 10 Club,” which is composed of donors who provide $10 a month to the organization.
Aside from overcrowding, Rumpf said another big problem she and the other Wet Nose members face are animals that are old, ill, injured, pregnant, or have other inflictions.
“Many senior dogs are surrendered because they are ill, or their human parents want a new puppy. It’s a thing, and it’s horrible,” Rumpf said.
She recalled a situation where a couple separated their dog from her puppies at four weeks, which Rumpf said is far too early. The owners then sold the puppies and cast out the mother because she would not stop howling. The other person called Rumpf to pick up the mother before her husband could allegedly shoot the animal instead.
The mother was crying in her car until Rumpf stopped at a Walmart, where she bought three stuffed dogs and put them in her car to quiet the dog.
“I don’t understand how they could do that and live with the aftermath,” she mused. “Animals have feelings, too.”
The raffle funds will be used to save more pets, and Rumpf said more fundraisers are planned for 2020. Soon, they hope to begin training service dogs, which would then get paired with military veterans or those in need of canine companion or emotional support dog.
The pair also has plans to open Carly’s Hospice Home for terminally ill shelter dogs. Rumpf, 49, said she and Yemm are looking for two acres of land with a house on it to become the service dog training center and hospice home.
For more information about the group, to join, to donate or details on how to buy a raffle ticket for the Jeep, visit www.wetnoseproject.org or email wetnoseproject@gmail.com.