“When a wide receiver is getting ready to catch, their eyes get bigger because they’re about to get the football.”
That’s former St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones, describing one of the 500 tackles he made in his NFL career to CBS Sports. You might remember this particular play, 20 years ago yesterday.
It was the final snap of Super Bowl XXXIV. In case you forgot, there’s another game this weekend, sporting the Roman numerals LIV. One of the stars, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was just four years old 20 Roman numerals ago.
Back to The Tackle: Jones stopped Titans’ receiver Kevin Dyson at the 1-yard line to seal the Rams’ 23-16 victory in what would become the team’s one and only Super Bowl title in our town.
But this isn’t about the Rams. It’s about sometimes, a man looks fate in the eyes and says: “I got this.”
Jones said the play was designed for him to be covering the tight end, but as soon as the ball was snapped, he could see Dyson and his eyes. In the exact moment when experience and hard work met fate, Jones shifted in mid-run and stopped Dyson, now clutching the football, one blessed yard short of the goal line.
For St. Louis sports fans, the world stopped for a second ... then continued with a wave of emotions — release, exuberance and disbelief. Had we really just won a Super Bowl? We had indeed, 20 years and a lifetime ago.
That Sunday night, I was watching below a bank of televisions in the newsroom of the Sporting News on North Lindbergh in Creve Coeur, wishing I was home with my boys. But I was with some of the finest sports journalists I’ve known, happy to work into the wee hours of the morning to help create a memorable issue.
Ten miles south, my husband Tom was watching with two little boys, ages five and three, the younger one up only because his brother was up, too. It marked the beginning of a passion for St. Louis sports for two kids who would, within the next two decades, celebrate the highs and lows of sports in St. Louis, the euphoria and the heartbreaks of being a fan of the Rams, Cardinals and Blues.
Some things never leave you, no matter where you end up, and sometimes, life comes full circle. That player who made The Tackle is now Coach Mike Jones, head football coach and a colleague of Tom’s at St. Louis U. High.
Just before Christmas, he asked Jones to sign a picture of The Tackle in honor of a 5-year-old’s earliest sports memory. It now hangs in Matt’s Chicago law office, because sometimes, a man looks fate in the eyes and says: “I got this.”