For as long as I can remember, Christmas Eve ham served as the base of our New Year’s ham-and-bean soup. Perhaps somewhere along the line, I picked up that beans and pork are supposed to bring good luck if consumed on New Year’s Day. Plus, beans are a good foundation for a Keto diet that probably won’t last, but you can’t say you didn’t try.
But this isn’t a diet column. This is a family tradition column, a tradition that dates to when the now 20-something sons were schoolboys. As long as I soaked the beans the night before, the hard part was done. The next day, all that was needed was fresh water, the ham bone, a bit of celery and some bay leaves, and we had a meal that nourished body and soul as the calendar turned. Happy New Year, family!
Except now, I learn only half the family liked it. “Easily the worst meal of the year,” said Matt, home for the holidays and brimming with confidence and enthusiasm. “That soup always meant the end of Christmas break. It didn’t reheat well, and I swear we had it for leftovers like four times before it was gone.”
“Yeah, I don’t like it either,” Jack said. “It has a weird texture. And I was always hungry afterward.”
One of the joys of adult children is the drinks portion of the holiday gatherings, when you learn about your parenting skills — or lack thereof. They love to talk about their childhood, and are now experts on it, too.
Such as how I should never have been the first licensed driver in the passenger seat when Matt got his permit at 15. Probably not a coincidence that he now lives without a car in a major metropolitan area with an office within walking distance.
Or how easy, Matt said, it was to get away with changing the name of the song “(Crank That) Soulja Boy” on his iTunes playlist in 7th grade. Or that both boys had instant-messaging AIM accounts on the family computer before we knew about them, and perhaps a movie or two downloaded on the iPod that might have had an R rating. Yes, there is a statute of limitations on grounding.
But there’s no limitation on family tradition, which means that despite this new information, there’s a pretty good chance that this Jan. 3 we have leftover ham and bean soup.
“You still don’t like it?” I ask Jack, living at home for a few weeks more, maybe fewer now that ham and bean soup is in the mix.
“No, I really don’t,” he said. “And is this worth a column?”
The soup? Not really. But the calendar has turned on another year. It’s never just about the soup.