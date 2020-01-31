At least 100 people braved snow and cold last Thursday to attend a presentation at Affton High School, where McKelvey Homes discussed building plans for the southernmost section of Resurrection Cemetery in Affton.
Named “The Preserve,” the 70-acre site calls for 190 homes ranging from starter homes at the front of the development to luxury homesites at the rear. There would be a single entry and exit point on Mackenzie Road, opposite Rogers Middle School. The site would border Tower Tee 2.0 and Mackenzie Gardens to the north.
Jim Brennan, McKelvey’s owner and president, spent almost two hours discussing his plans, explaining steps that would be taken if approved and listening to concerns from nearby Mackenzie Gardens and Pebble Hills subdivision residents.
Brennan said The Preserve would not affect the cemetery’s current gravesites. The development would be on excess land that Catholic Cemeteries of the St. Louis Archdiocese has decided to sell as more Catholics opt for cremation, he said.
The Preserve would offer four distinct “villages” — the Villas, the Glen, the Manors and the Estates as detached, single-family homes. The Estates would have 80-foot-wide lots and would be the most expensive homes in The Preserve. The Manors would have 62-foot-wide lots and would offer residences developed by partner home builder, Payne Family Homes. The Glen would have 50-foot-wide lots while the Villas would have 40-foot-wide lots.
Ancillary features include a trail system, two lakes stocked with fish, a butterfly sanctuary, a bee pollination area and homes for owls, bats and insects. Home prices would range from $250,000 to $700,000 and they would come with a 10-year written warranty on major structural defects, Brennan said.
There will be 20 acres of common ground within the development plus a planned 23-acre Missouri Department of Conservation nature preserve along Shrewsbury Creek and its flood plain. While Brennan said it would not be a problem for outside residents to use the Preserve’s trails or lakes, Brennan said there are no plans for public parking lots.
“When this community is complete, we feel it will have a developed value of $80 million,” Brennan said. “That should generate new tax revenue for the schools, the fire district and St. Louis County of $1.3 million a year.”
Brennan added the project would provide at least 644 annual construction jobs.
Stormwater runoff and traffic on Mackenzie Road were the two biggest concerns from nearby residents while others applauded the plan, commending Brennan. Pat Gray, who lives across Mackenzie Road in Pebble Hills, is not satisfied with the Preserve’s single-point entry and exit.
“The archdiocese took my school, took my church and now they’re taking my neighborhood. I don’t live in West County and I don’t like any of this,” she said.
Her sentiments were the exception. Younger residents were more enthusiastic.
“We have a growing family and we are really excited to stay in Affton,” said resident Angela Caffaretta. “I grew up in Affton, my husband moved here and we got married. We’ve had a baby and we’re very excited for this.”
Near the end, several people lined up at a microphone to speak. One of them was Affton Fire Chief Nick Fahs.
“Representing the community, I think there has not been enough emphasis on this — new growth is important for Affton,” Fahs said. “Affton used to be getting older but it’s not anymore. We’re the only fire district that I can think of around here that our calls did not go up [last] year. That’s a sign that younger people are moving into our community because the younger people don’t call us; the older people do.”
He said he isn’t worried about The Preserve adding to the department’s call volume. He is looking forward to what it would add, $200,000 annually, to the district, when a new ambulance costs $220,000.
Brennan said next steps include meeting with county planning and zoning staff, obtain its feedback then formulate a revised plan, ideally this spring, then there would be another public hearing. If all goes according to plan, Brennan said he would get the county council’s blessing this summer, then engineering plans would take 60 to 90 days to complete, followed by a round of approvals from all affected agencies. He doesn’t think any dirt will move until 2021.