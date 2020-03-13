I think we had our puppy about a week when I realized I may have slightly underestimated the amount of lifestyle change. I knew I’d have to go back to work at some point, and our four-month old miniature goldendoodle couldn’t spend an entire day in a crate.
So I went to the most trusted source around: the internet. What else do you do in 2020? I Googled “Pet Sitters St. Louis,” which is the equivalent of casting a line in the ocean and hoping to find the one fish you have to have.
At some point, I stumbled across an entry for a business called Critter Sitters & Company, and called for one simple reason: It had a Crestwood address, and I figured I might as well investigate a local business. So one day in October, owner Cindy Berndt came by our house to meet Molly, and us. Eventually I said, “You’re hired. What do we do now?”
“You give me a key to your house,” she replied. That’s when it got real.
Five months later, we couldn’t be happier. Berndt feeds her, walks her, and, I am 100 percent certain, loves Molly as much as we do. I’ve gone from: “The pet sitter’s coming over; better clean the house,” to running out the door not caring that I left dishes in the sink and mail piling up.
It’s a leap of faith to let a total stranger into your home, but we needed pet care and it has worked out better than we could have imagined. From the get-go, I felt good about Critter Sitters, a company that began as a family-owned business more than 25 years ago and is now solely owned by one energetic woman entrepreneur.
Berndt clearly loves what she does; I feel lucky to have found her. Turns out, maybe luck had nothing to do with it.
Our paths crossed once before, and this is the rest of the story. Cindy the Pet Sitter was a friend of one of the best friends I ever had, a woman named Cindy Pollihan, who died of a brain tumor in 2008.
During her five-year battle, she had support of longtime friends, of which I was one; and her church family in Webster Groves, which included our pet sitter. Occasionally the two groups came together for prayer and group support, but that was a long time ago. It was all pretty emotional, and how can you remember everyone?
Life is funny sometimes. Sometimes, a day comes along when perhaps an internet search isn’t random at all. Sometimes, it’s got nothing to do with bits and bytes and everything to do with faith and prayer.
Molly’s doing great, thanks to a reconnection made with someone we didn’t realize we were connected to in the first place.