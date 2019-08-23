The Monticello Railway Museum provides an up-close opportunity to learn about the fascinating history of trains and railroading.
A museum houses a variety of displays, artifacts, rail cars and other equipment to explore, along with a gift shop. See vintage diesel locomotives, along with a restored 1907 steam locomotive.
The museum offers train rides on weekends from May to September. Trains may be boarded at the Nelson Crossing Depot (the main museum site) or at the Wabash Depot in downtown Monticello, Illinois, where Diesel cab rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Monticello is located about 160 miles northeast of St. Louis off Interstate 72. For more information, visit www.mrym.org.