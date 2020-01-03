The Loop Trolley — a 2.2 mile fixed-track railcar connecting the Delmar Loop and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park — gave its final rides last weekend after the Loop Trolley Company announced it would cease operations on Dec. 29. Though the trolley suffered low ridership in its just over one year of operating, its final days saw streetcars full of passengers taking their first and final rides.
Rich Eichhorst, pictured above, is the president of the American Association of Railroaders. Eichhorst, who lives in Affton, took a ride on the 29th, along with 17 other association members. Eichhorst said he rode the trolley on its first day of operations as well as the last.