News travels fast in the age of cyberspace. My mother passed away about 4 a.m. this past Sunday. The sun had only been up a couple of hours – and I was receiving condolence emails and texts. How did they know so quickly?
My mother had been in decline for a number of months after several falls, so her Aug. 18 passing at the hospital was not unexpected. The number of notes of sympathy from the ether of cyberspace was a surprise. They came from friends on a golf green and acquaintances who are often on their laptops even before they have had their Cheerios.
I can abide the quick condolences, but I really do resent this modern age of instantaneous communications. And now it’s become personal. All this was coming at me even before I had a chance to assemble my presence of mind, and to collect my thoughts, for a phone call to my children.
How might they feel if they learned of their dear grandmother’s passing on a Facebook site before getting the sad news from mom or dad? Why weren’t they the first to know that the grand lady had died – the woman who had taken care of their needs as youngsters when mom and dad took a breather?
I am sure readers of this column have had some similar experiences. None of us are immune from this new age of communications. As a communications professor, I have sat in on seminars about the protocols – or lack of protocols – for this kind of messaging. Also, discussions on when Facebook sites of the deceased should come down, and should they be a repository of sympathetic posts, and for how long?
I bear no ill will toward anybody in all of this. We are feeling our way through a new electronic age. My inclination is to go with the flow and say – “whatever” – to some expressions that may not seem entirely appropriate or timely.
As a Luddite, the paper card that arrived from a friend in our neighborhood on the border of Sunset Hills and Kirkwood – her very traditional paper card with a handwritten message – is one that has truly touched me.
“So sorry for your loss,” it read. “A mother’s love is so special, and the many memories of her will always be with you. Let me know if your family needs some food or just a friend to talk with – will help out any way I can in this time.”
Yes, those many memories. My sister and I enjoyed our mother for a long time. I feel sheepish, even decadent, over messages that get maudlin about our loss. As someone in the news business, it’s hard not to be aware of all the families who have lost loved ones decades before they should have exited from life’s adventure.
We will say our goodbyes to mom on her 97th birthday. It will be a time to laugh, and a time to weep. A time to dance, and a time to mourn. There’s going be a birthday cake for a last birthday party. Is that appropriate? I think so, but “whatever.”
Happy birthday, mom.