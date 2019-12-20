In March of 2018, Jennifer Golden entered a Long Island hospital near her home in Suffolk County, New York, for what doctors initially thought was a gallbladder issue. She had it removed, but days later was back in, hearing things like “your blood seems off” and “bone marrow test.”
One test led to more, and before she knew it, the wife and mother of three girls was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. That set into motion more hospital visits, weeks of cancer treatments, and a family turned upside down.
Why a story about a woman from Long Island? Because if there’s ever a time to write about connections that transcend miles or moments, it’s Christmas.
Last year, I wrote about my nephew Nick Gibson, who joined a bone marrow registry as a Mizzou freshman in 2008. It was a whim, something he did because he had a memory of a grandmother who died of leukemia when he was three. Plus, he thought he might help someone someday. “Someday” came 10 years later, when, out of the blue, the bone marrow registry DKMS notified him he was a match.
On Aug. 27, 2018, Gibson was flown to a Washington, D.C., hospital and underwent a six-hour nonsurgical procedure to harvest his bone marrow stem cells. All he knew was that the recipient was a 44-year-old woman living somewhere on the East Coast.
Golden was that beneficiary. After his procedure, Gibson returned home and got on with his life. Golden got the transplant, then faced the arduous task of reassembling hers. She spent the better part of 90 days in a facility called Hope Lodge rebuilding her immune system, returning home late last year and continuing her recovery into this one.
Golden said it took well into the summer to start feeling like herself again. Nick, meanwhile, married his longtime sweetheart, Haley O’Toole, right about the same time. In October, he received word his recipient wanted to reach out, and they exchanged emails.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Golden’s began. Attached was a picture of her family at Disney World, taken a few months before she got sick. Nick shared it with his family. When I read it, I closed my office door and cried. A loss, now 25 years old, suddenly got more bearable.
These registries, they work, and all it takes is a cheek swab. Think of it as a Christmas gift for someone you don’t know.
Meanwhile, two families who live 1,000 miles apart are now inextricably linked: the Goldens of Suffolk County, New York, and the Gibsons of Webster Groves, Missouri, connected through science. Or a miracle. Or both.