Sappington spirits will relive their lost memories of long ago conversations on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18 and 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Historic Sappington House, 1015 S. Sappington Road 63126.
Visitors attending the “Spirits of Sappington House” event may see and hear the spirits, returned from the dead, telling their stories, sometimes whimsical, sometimes dramatic.
“Outside the house, it’s the autumn of 2019. Step inside and go back almost 200 years. Frederick Dent, President U.S. Grant’s future father-in-law, and Henry Shreve, steamboat captain, will be among the historical people represented during the candlelight tour,” said Denise Lutes, director of the Spirits of Sappington House. “Truly experience history in the very rooms where it really happened!”
The authentic colonial surgeon Dr. John Murphy will set up medical practice outdoors with bloodletting leeches and rusty hacksaws to entertain guests.
In addition, lighted lantern tours will be conducted through nearby Father Dickson Cemetery. Warm s’mores and chilled cider will be served around the bonfire.
The entrance fee for the Spirits of Sappington House is $7 for adults and $1 for children 11 and under. Parking is available across the street at Crestwood Elementary School and off Reco Avenue in the overflow lot. For more information, call 314-822-8171.