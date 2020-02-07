9 Mile Garden has announced the addition of The Canteen at 9 Mile Garden to the development plans for Missouri’s first food truck garden. The venue will be located at 9375 Gravois Road within Affton Plaza, a retail center owned and operated by Seneca Commercial Real Estate.
Opening this spring, the modern drafthouse will serve as an anchor for the outdoor entertainment district, offering a wide selection of draft beer from the best of local and national breweries alongside a rotating selection of draft wines and cocktails, and cold brew by Blueprint Coffee on tap.
The 3,500-square-foot space will feature four 16-foot garage doors that retract to transform it into an open-air bar, and guests can walk out to a large patio with plenty of seating overlooking the garden. In addition to regular service hours, The Canteen can be reserved for private events up to 200 guests.
“9 Mile Garden is all about enjoying food, entertainment, and community in a family-friendly setting, and The Canteen is part of that vision,” said 9 Mile Garden Managing Partner Brian Hardesty, who will head up the team at The Canteen. “The bar will feature large communal tables, a huge selection of free games to play, live music and a large patio overlooking the grounds at 9 Mile Garden. Patrons will be able to purchase drinks at the bar and then visit any part of the garden that they would like.”
9 Mile Garden is a family-focused entertainment district to offer a feast of local food and drinks, outdoor movies, live music and performances, community events and more. Six days a week, 9 Mile Garden will feature a daily rotation of St. Louis’ best and most beloved food trucks open for lunch and dinner services.
A jumbo screen will show outdoor movies and live stream sporting events, and a permanent stage will play host to local and national entertainers sharing live music and performances.
