When this decade began, I had a flip phone, a digital camera and knees that didn’t hurt every time I climbed the stairs. I also had a driver’s license proclaiming hair of brown and weight of less than 150, and only one of those was an exaggeration.
We got calls on our landline, on a phone attached to the kitchen wall. We watched network television and listened to music on iPods. We still paid a lot of our bills with checks. We were just discovering Facebook, much to our kids’ chagrin. Online shopping? Maybe a package or two.
As the teens dawned on Jan. 1, 2010, I drove a minivan and worked hot lunch at the local school. I wouldn’t have dreamed of taking a picture of myself or getting a ride to the airport with a total stranger.
Where did that time go? In a few days, another decade will be behind us and you’ll no longer have to hear, “Where did that time go?” But before we move on, let’s admit this decades had moments spectacular and moments incomprehensible.
Lin Manuel-Miranda made us look at history a little differently with the amazing “Hamilton.” We threw a bucket of ice water over our heads and helped raise millions to fight ALS. Our phones got smarter and smarter, and now allow us to do things like take pictures of our lunch and text with emojis. How many times do you cringe when someone actually calls when a text will do?
Locally, the Gateway Arch got a makeover, and it is glorious. We said goodbye to the NFL, but hello to the MLS. The Cardinals made the playoffs six times this decade and won a World Series. And a 1982 late-era disco song, “Gloria,” became the soundtrack to the Blues’ Stanley Cup run. Yes, the Blues won the Stanley Cup. That’s still fun to write.
Tom and I? We got older and slower, but together saw some pretty remarkable things, like a rainbow at the bottom of the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone; a sunrise on the Isle of Palms in South Carolina; and our first spring training game in Jupiter, Florida. But nothing was more remarkable than watching our kids grow from schoolboys, through high school and college, into fine young men.
Our boys are launched, but as the decade ends, we still find laughter in the little things, such as having a washing machine and a car battery both die in the same week. Oh, and when I said, “Honey, we’re getting a puppy,” he didn’t talk me out of it.
Best of all, the new decade will start like the old one began, spending holidays with family and gathering with friends. What a blessing that is. As the 2020’s beckon, that’s really all you need.