Thank you for printing the article about dyslexia (“Parents Call For Changes To Dyslexia Support,” South County Times Nov. 1 issue).
This is a topic that is normally swept under the rug. I assume the reason for that is that it doesn’t bleed, there are no sports involved, the politicians won’t touch it and if no one in my family is affected by it then it doesn’t really exist.
But it does exist. I have a wonderful granddaughter that has dyslexia. She is smart as a whip, fun and talented in many ways. But reading, the foundation of all learning, is one area in which she struggles. When she started school, things didn’t go well. Letters and words were a mystery. Her brain wasn’t wired to grasp that concept.
The school district she attended offered no help or assistance to her in this area, so my daughter and son-in-law pulled her and her sisters out of public school and home schooled them.
After much searching, they learned that the Scottish Rite Masonic Order has a dyslexia center in Belleville, Illinois, that offers free, one-on-one classes to children with dyslexia. Twice a week for two years my granddaughter was driven 32 miles each way from Arnold, Missouri, to Belleville, Illinois, for these classes.
I was the occasional backup driver and while I sat in the waiting area for her hour-long class I watched a parade of children being delivered for these sessions by their parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, and friends. They came in all colors, shapes and sizes. Each of them had the same problem – dyslexia, with no help or hope offered by their public schools.
Think about this for a minute. Put yourself in the shoes of these children. When you look at the printed page or a sign you don’t see anything that is discernible. Everyone around you can figure it out but you. How would you feel about yourself? How would you make it in this world if you couldn’t read the driver’s license manual? A menu? A job application?
Thank you to the Lindbergh Schools for finally seeing this situation and addressing it. It is a problem that can be solved through education. Hopefully they can achieve the success that is achieved by the members of the Scottish Rite and establish a program that can be a model for other school districts to follow.
Sappington