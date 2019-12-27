The Affton Chamber of Commerce will hold its 27th annual Auction & Awards Dinner Gala on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Andre’s Banquet Center, 4254 Telegraph Road in South County. This year’s theme is the “Masquerade Gala.”
The annual event will include live and silent auctions, a jewelry raffle, a wall of wine, dinner and recognition of this year’s award recipients.
This year’s chamber award recipients are:
• Business Person of the Year: Bob Burtelow of Harster Heating & Air Conditioning
• Citizen of the Year: Robert Hehmeyer
• First Responder(s) of the Year: Firefighter/Paramedic Tom Mullins of the Affton Fire Protection District and Police Officer Jerry Ball of the St. Louis County Police Department – Affton Southwest Precinct
• Exceptional Educators Award: Jenn Molsbee of the Affton School District; Jenny Wurth of the Bayless School District; Amanda Timmerman of Lindbergh Schools; Trey Fisk of Lutheran High School South; Paula Hackbarth of Holy Cross Academy; and Lisa Rivers of Salem Lutheran School
• Beautification Awards/Commercial Renovation: Imo’s Pizza and Sedara Sweets and Ice Cream
• Beautification Awards/Commercial New Construction: Total Access Urgent Care
• Affton Chamber of Commerce Board Member of the Year: Carrie Carrigan of Great Southern Bank
The presenting sponsor of this year’s gala is StateFarm – Dane Huxel.
The Affton Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all of its citizens and businesses for their commitment to the community.
The chamber’s January Membership Luncheon will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Orlando’s Catering and Banquets, 4300 Hoffmeister Ave. Suzanne Sierra of the St. Louis Mosaic Project will be the guest speaker.
For more information or to register or purchase tickets for the Auction & Awards Dinner Gala or the January Membership Luncheon, call the chamber at 314-631-3100 or visit www.afftonchamber.com.