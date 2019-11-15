Tessa Greenspan will present a talk on her new book, “From Outhouse to Penthouse” at a fundraising event for Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2 to 4 p.m., at The Last Hotel, 1501 Washington Ave.
As the former owner of Sappington Farmers Market for 28 years, Greenspan continues to be involved in many business enterprises, and mentors up-and-coming local business owners.
Her awards include “One of the top 25 Most Influential Women in St. Louis,” St. Louis Business Journal; “Woman Grocer of the Year,” National Association of Grocers; “Entrepreneurial Star Award,” The Business Woman’s Network; and the Ewoman Network “Business Woman of the Year,” International Femtor Award.
Tickets for the event are $50 and include a donation to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.