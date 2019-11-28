Syberg’s Restaurants, including Helen Fitzgerald’s and Twisted Tree in Sunset Hills, are now removed from union boycott lists. That action comes after Erica Hoffman, a candidate for the Missouri House, balked at an offer of a free campaign kickoff event by Helen Fitzgerald’s, 3650 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
“Although I was grateful to Syberg’s for offering to help my campaign, when I found out Helen Fitzgerald’s was on the ‘Do Not Patronize’ list, I was concerned about offending so many union workers and supporters who have helped me in the past,” Hoffman said.
“I think Missouri residents want to see more labor support based on the ‘No on Prop A’ vote results,” said Hoffman. “I hope Missouri will become a more friendly union state, but we will have to see what kind of bills are filed in the Missouri Legislature in 2020.”
Hoffman hopes to be seated in that 2020 legislature as a Democrat as she begins a tough race against Republican incumbent David Gregory, who bested her in the South County area’s District 96 contest in 2018.
When Hoffman explained to the management of Helen Fitzgerald’s that she could not hold her event there because of the “Do Not Patronize” list, the restaurant expressed surprise at learning they were being boycotted.
“I knew if something could not be worked out, I would decline their offer and find another event location,” said Hoffman. “I called John Stifler of the Building Trades. He suggested that if a letter could be signed by them agreeing to use union labor in the future, then they would take Helen Fitzgerald’s off the ‘Do Not Patronize’ list in 24 hours.”
Syberg’s agreed to sign the letter and did so for not just Helen Fitzgerald’s, but for all the Syberg’s owned restaurants, including locations in St. Louis, Arnold, Chesterfield, Maryland Heights, St. Peters and O’Fallon, Illinois.
“Needless to say we are very excited to move in a new direction with the labor unions now,” said Jim Schuette, chief operating officer for the Syberg’s Restaurant Group.
“We have always been supporters of the unions and look forward to utilizing all the skilled workforce that unions have to offer as we continue to grow,” said Schuette.
“We would like to thank Erica Hoffman for bringing us all to the table,” added Schuette. “Her effort was an intricate part of working out some differences and moving forward, and we also look forward to hosting her event on Dec. 4 at Helen Fitzgerald’s.”
Labor officials in St. Louis said they would be willing to remove other businesses, which range from auto services to discount stores, after a discussion of their commitment in the future to using organized labor for building and service needs.
Area restaurants that have been on the boycott list include Bar Louis in Kirkwood, Chick-Fil-A locations, Subway locations, Mellow Mushroom in Sunset Hills, Grant’s Trail Lodge, Fandango’s Bar & Grill and all Waffle House locations.
“I am very satisfied with the outcome of this issue and realize the situation is bigger than my own campaign,” said Hoffman. “This is all about building community and helping each other out.
“I appreciate Syberg’s restaurants and John Stifler of the Building Trades getting together to work this out,” added Hoffman. “And I’m now looking forward to having my kick-off event on Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Helen Fitzgerald’s.”