A Fenton man suspected of shooting his estranged wife and killing her father last week died by suicide on Friday, Jan. 31, when police tried to take him into custody in Arkansas.
Authorities located James M. Kempf, 45, in rural Arkansas after more than a week of being on the run since the killing at his wife’s home near Fenton on Jan. 23, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
“When law enforcement attempted to take Kempf into custody, he committed suicide,” St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus said.
Kempf had been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action following the shooting and killing at his wife’s home in the 1800 block of Charity Court the night of Jan. 23. The street is roughly a mile from the intersection of Highway 141 and Smizer Road.
The couple had been married for 17 years, but Kempf’s wife filed for divorce and sought an order of protection against him six months ago.
Police said Kempf entered the home, shot his wife, then killed her father when he tried to intervene in the struggle. His wife was able to escape from the home and call 911. Upon arrival, officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and she was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Believing Kempf was still inside, police surrounded the home for several hours.
Further investigation, however, revealed that Kempf had fled the scene. Police then entered the home and discovered the woman’s father, 66-year-old John Colter, had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe Kempf fled immediately after shooting Colter.
According to court documents, Kempf’s wife filed for divorce in September 2019 and sought an order of protection against him in October. The court granted her the order of protection and possession of the residence on Charity Lane.
The order of protection stipulates that Kempf was not to abuse or stalk his wife, communicate with her or enter the residence. He was also ordered to be at least 1,000 feet away from her. The couple was scheduled to appear in court for a divorce hearing on Feb. 6.
They have two young children, according to court records, but it’s unclear where the children were staying or if they were at the residence the night the woman and her father were shot. Officer Panus said she could not confirm the whereabouts of the children at the time of the incident.
Kempf worked for a private ambulance service and his wife works for the Mehlville Fire Protection District as a paramedic and firefighter. Friends and family of Kristine Kempf have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her and her children. More than $14,000 had been raised as of Friday, Jan. 30.
“Kristine will be unable to continue her work as a first responder for the foreseeable future,” organizers of the fundraiser wrote, noting she had been the victim of a “horrific act of domestic violence” when she was attacked and shot by her husband in her home when he violated her order of protection against him. “She and the children are unable to currently live in their home, and it is uncertain when they will be able to return home.”