Resolution 493, which passed February 26, 2019 and authorized the city of Sunset Hills to enter into a lease with the Bombers Rugby Club, was improperly executed.
There is no city ordinance which allows the city to lease property.
In addition, the February 26 meeting was not properly notified as a special meeting – city ordinance only authorizes the board to act at its regular monthly meeting on the second Tuesday unless special procedures are followed to do business on other days.
Furthermore, the lease was not placed on the public agenda when published on February 20, 2019 nor in the February horizon.
These ordinances exist to protect the public interest.
Additionally, city staff and elected officials stated multiple times that public input would be solicited for this public land but it never was — a broken promise.
And yet they blame residents for not being aware.
The city of Sunset Hills took away 22 acres of Bander Park from the residents without their consent and violated their own ordinances to do so.
To make matters worse, without any study and a persistently dismissive attitude toward residents, they bound residents via an appalling 50 year lease to floodplain development affecting nearby homes, dangerous and disruptive traffic and uncertain cost.
Residents of Sunset Hills: it is our civic responsibility to monitor our elected officials and hold them accountable. Contact them today!
Sunset Hills