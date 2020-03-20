Sunset Hills is making it a habit of giving away future city income.
You would think the city had thousand dollar bills falling out of its pockets, but that is not the case. Last year it couldn’t afford to cut the grass on 22 acres in Bander Park, so this city public property was “given away” in a one-sided, sweet-deal lease to rugby.
At the March 10 board of aldermen meeting, the most recent “hand out” was to developer H.H. Sheevam, who needed “tax stabilization” for his property on Lindbergh Boulevard.
“Tax Stabilization” freezes the property’s real estate taxes from further increases.
After Sheevam obtained city approval and started his hotel development behind Helen Fitzgerald’s on Lindbergh, he came back to the city for “tax stabilization” so he could finish developing his 5-acre site, including the construction of a Hilton-brand hotel.
Was this due to cost over runs, poor planning, or being denied additional financing?
Bottom line: His development needed an influx of cash and he didn’t have it.
If the city was rolling in dough, objections to this new kind of “corporate welfare” would probably be overlooked.
When it has gotten so bad to where the community center staff announced it had to “cut costs” by reducing weekly “secure” recycling drop-offs, mostly made by senior residents, down to three times a year, there is definitely a city income problem.
Only two aldermen, Dee Baebler and Ann McMunn, voted against giving away more future city income in this “tax stabilization hand-out.”
The other six aldermen who voted for it should pool their monthly city salaries and buy a sign to put out on Lindbergh: “Welcome to Sunset Hills, Free money for Developers, Come and Get It.”
Sandra Jo Ankney - Sunset Hills