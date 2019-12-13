Sunset Hills Mayor Pat Fribis meant to help a local business when she authorized construction of a rock road across city property to circumnavigate Meramec River flood waters last spring.
So when the up-and-down issue of the legally dicey road came full circle at the board’s Dec. 10 meeting, it was perhaps appropriate that Fribis’ word finally put the matter to rest.
That word was “no,” the mayor’s tie-breaking vote on a motion to resurrect the possibility of Andre’s Banquet and Catering owner John Armengol leaving the rock road in place for 60 more days while he continues to seek a secondary, flood-proof access to his West Watson Road facility, located in the clubhouse of the former Sunset Hills Golf Course.
In November, the board voted 6-1 to direct Armengol to remove the road by Dec. 17. Last Tuesday’s vote reiterated that deadline.
The issue of the road was not on the Nov. 12 agenda and Armengol was not present at the meeting. He attended the December meeting with his attorney Traci Pupillo.
“We know about the Dec. 17 deadline, and it will be removed,” Pupillo told the board, while asserting that the road is “a safety benefit to the city while being of very little detriment to anyone.”
The safety benefit she referred to was the Fenton Fire District’s certification that the road can serve its emergency needs for access to Andre’s and other properties in the event of fire.
Patricia and Robert Menzel, West Watson Road residents who live near, though not adjacent to, the make-shift
though not adjacent to, the make-shift road, begged to differ that the road is no detriment to them. The Menzels have been attending board meetings since September, asking the board numerous times to force Armengol to remove the road, which they say has become a “dam” that pools water on the site.
Alderman Casey Wong, who ended up voting against giving Armengol an extension, pressed the Menzels to describe “concrete, specific detriments” the road imposes on them. They cited their belief that the road, the standing water and a fallen “road closed” sign devalues their property and that the pooling water stinks and attracts mosquitoes. They also claim the rock road is being used by thrill seekers on all-terrain four-wheelers.
Alderman Thompson Price argued the Menzel’s property is not adjacent to the road and the pooling and that they are not being impacted by it.
“That road is really not hurting anyone, and it does provide a benefit in case emergency vehicles have to get in there,” Price said. After the vote, he said the board had done a “disservice to a business that is helping the city.”
“I can’t begin to understand why we would even consider going back on our word,” said Alderman Dee Baebler.
Armengol’s road faced two quasi-legal challenges. The city code does not permit gravel or rock roads, though there are such roads on city properties. Also, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not allow the construction of permanent roads on property it has deeded to municipalities as part of flood buyouts.
Before the vote, there appeared to be some consensus on the board for allowing Armengol to submit engineer plans for a permeable-surfaced road that would meet both the city’s and FEMA’s requirements. Mayor Fribis invited Armengol to pursue that route following her vote to uphold the Dec. 17 road-removal deadline.
Armengol said he has discussed the matter with Brandon Harp, a local engineer, and will have a set of engineering plans for the board in January. The Menzels told the board they would oppose any road plan Armengol would submit, even if it included drainage culverts, a gate and decorative landscaping.
Armengol has already invested more than $450,000 in his Sunset Hills location, which he said draws 20,000 people to the city annually.