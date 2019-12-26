Sunset Hills police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car from a gas station pump last week.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at a gas station in the 10700 block of Watson Road near the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard in Sunset Hills when a 2016 silver Lexus GX470 was stolen from a woman as she was getting ready to buy gas at the pump.
The woman told police she was approached by a man who said his money had blown underneath her car. When she walked to the passenger side of her vehicle to help him look for the money, he got into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen.
Before approaching the victim, the suspect was seen on security cameras getting out of the passenger side of what appeared to be a white Audi SUV that had pulled up to another gas pump. The driver of the Audi did not get out of the vehicle. When the suspect drove off with the victim’s car, the white Audi left immediately and both vehicles were seen traveling west on Watson Road, according to Hagen.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-11, weighing 180-190 pounds, with black hair and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing grey pants, and a black jacket with orange shoulders, orange stripes on the backs of both sleeves and a white patch on the upper arm.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 314-849-4400 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.