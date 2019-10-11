The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen will hold a work session prior to its regular meeting on Nov. 12. The work session will address proposed zoning code and zoning map issues.
The session will begin at 4:45 p.m. and is open to the public, but no public questions or comments will be allowed. The board has suggested that citizens with input about the proposed code and map can forward them to their aldermen. There is a link on the city website that also allows input on the proposal.
The earliest the board will vote on the code and map will be in December, which will include a public hearing where public comments will be allowed. The city is likely to send additional mailings to residents prior to the public hearing.