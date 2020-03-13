The Sunset Hills Historical Society invites the public to a program that will feature the secrets of St. Louis on Monday, March 23, 7 p.m. at Sunset Hills City Hall, 3939 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
Valerie Battle Kienzle is a member of the Missouri Historical Society and the St. Charles Historical Society. She is the author of “What’s With St. Louis?”
Battle Kienzle will talk about the St. Louis quirky questions that go beyond “Where did you go to high school?”
Some timely questions will include: Can beaver be eaten during Lent? Why are pieces of metal track embedded in some local streets?
She will address new questions in this updated version of her 2016 book. She continues her quest to find answers to some of The Gateway City’s most puzzling questions, utilizing resources in countless archives and conversations with local experts. Part cultural study of The River City and part history lesson, the book reveals the back stories of more local places, events and beloved traditions.
The book “What’s With St. Louis?” will be available for sale, signed by the author. This program is free and open to the public.
* * *
Citizens should mark their calendars for upcoming programming by the Sunset Hills Historical Society:
April 27: Diane Rademacher, author of “Still Shining! — 1904 World’s Fair.”
May 18: Nick Sacco of the U.S. National Park Service talks about the U.S. Grant National Historic Site, to include Grant history in the St. Louis area.
June 22: Esley Hamilton, St. Louis County (retired) Historical Preservationist will talk about historic buildings in South County and Sunset Hills.