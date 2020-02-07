The Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Department will open its driving range, located at 13550 W. Watson Road, on Monday, March 2.
The driving range was donated to the city of Sunset Hills last year along with property that once served as the Sunset Hills Golf Course.
The range is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and features turf pad bays, grass bays, sand trap, chipping and medium-distance targets. There is also a practice putting green. Range balls are dispensed by machines and can take cash or credit/debit cards.
This will be the first full season under ownership of the Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Department. Several upgrades have been made over the last year, and improvements will be continued to enhance the facility.
Golf lessons will be offered through local company, St. Louis Golf Lessons. Maria Palozola and her award-winning team of instructors offer lessons to all ages and skill levels at the driving range. Group and private lessons can be arranged on their website, www.stlouisgolflessons.com.