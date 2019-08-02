Mr. Leicht is absolutely wrong in writing about Sunset Hills new zoning code that Mr. John “Houseal said the planned development rules … exclude properties zoned R-1 or R-2” (July 26 South County Times).
He would be well advised to review a recording of the hearing at the 1:33:29 point where Mr. Houseal specifically states that townhouses, which he defined as multiple residences with attached walls, are permitted in R-1 and R-2 by Section 8 of the code. Further, at 1:36:07 Mr. Houseal reiterates “we can put language in there that says townhouse developments or multi-family development even through the PD (planned development) process shall not be permitted … we can do that if so directed.”
The problem is that the city has not so directed. It seems that a pro-development faction in city hall is determined to have cluster homes despite the overwhelming objection of the residents.
Residents are rightly skeptical given the shifting narrative emanating from city hall. First, City Administrator Eric Sterman on Sept. 5, 2018, assured residents that residential regulations would not be changed by the new code. Then on July 1 he claimed the city had directed Houseal to revise only commercial elements but that Houseal gratuitously made the residential changes. Then, inexplicably, on the same day, City Engineer Bryson Baker wrote “even though we are calling the project an update, it is actually a rewrite …. The areas of intended change include strategies … to encourage infill redevelopment, encouraging greater housing diversity to provide a breadth of housing options…”
Translation: Cluster Homes.
Sunset Hills